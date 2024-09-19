Pakistan, Russia renew commitment to expand economic, security cooperation

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk holds separate meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari (left) and PM Shehbaz Sharif (right) in Islamabad on September 19, 2024. — PID

Pakistan and Russia on Thursday renewed their commitment to foster bilateral ties by enhancing cooperation in diverse sectors, including economy, trade, security, and regional connectivity.



The resolve came as Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, during his two-day official trip, held separate meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Russian delegation led by Deputy PM Overchuk called on President Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr and the both sides underscored the importance of fostering mutually beneficial cooperation in key sectors, as per an official statement.

The sectors of bilateral cooperation between both countries include agriculture, food security, business, education, railways, science and technology, and promoting stronger people-to-people connections.

Welcoming the Russian deputy premier, the president stressed the importance of exploring possibilities for barter trade, in addition to improving connectivity to strengthen economic relations between the two nations.

President Asif Ali Zardari (centre) in a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk (centre-left) at Aiwan-e-Sadr on September 19, 2024. — PID

He called for easing visa regulations and increasing connectivity through railways and direct flights to facilitate and enhance people-to-people and business-to-business contacts.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that there was great scope to increase bilateral cooperation in the agriculture sector.

It was emphasised that there was enormous potential to undertake joint ventures in the agricultural sector for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

It was also informed that a 75-member business delegation from Pakistan would visit Russia in October to explore avenues for business and economic cooperation.

Overchuk said that Russia was looking forward to improving cooperation with Pakistan in food security, science and technology, education, connectivity and railways.

He stated that the upcoming visit of the Russian PM to Pakistan, in October, would provide another opportunity to further strengthen bilateral relations. He further said that Russia held tremendous respect for all religions and Muslim culture, and had condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of Energy (Power and Petroleum Divisions) Awais Leghari, Minister of Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Senator Sherry Rehman, and senior government officials were also present during the meeting.

Pak-Russia relations constructive: PM

In a meeting with Russian deputy PM, Premier Shehbaz said that Pakistan was keen to expand trade, economic, energy, connectivity and security cooperation with Russia.

Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk (left) and PM Shehbaz Sharif gesture during a meeting at PM Office on September 19, 2024. — APP

The prime minister conveyed that Pakistan considered strengthening relations with Russia as an important priority of Pakistan’s foreign policy, according to a PM Office press release.

Welcoming the delegation, the prime minister said that he looked forward to welcoming his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin during his upcoming visit to Islamabad next month.

Recalling his “very fruitful” discussion with President Vladimir Putin in July earlier this year and conveyed his thanks to President Putin for sending the high-level delegation to discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation.

Overchuk thanked Premier Shehbaz for the warm welcome and reiterated Russia’s resolve to deepen relations with Pakistan. He characterised Pakistan-Russia relations as constructive and mutually beneficial.

The two sides agreed to maintain regular contacts.

The prime minister also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between both countries, which signifies the shared understanding and desire of the two countries to further strengthen mutually advantageous cooperation in all areas of shared interest, especially trade, investment, energy, IT, agriculture, science & technology and education.

Overchuk, who arrived in Islamabad on a two-day official visit a day ago, held multiple meetings with Pakistani high-ups, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, to explore avenues of bilateral cooperation between both countries.