VIDEO: Maryam Nawaz falls off table while addressing flood affectees in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday suddenly fell from a table when she was addressing flood affectees in Rajanpur district of Punjab.



In the video available with Geo News, Maryam Nawaz, surrounded by the flood victims, can be seen delivering her speech. Suddenly, the table, she was standing on, collapsed and she fell to the floor.

Fortunately, the PML-N leader was not injured in the mishap.

After the incident, she, however, completed her speech while standing on the floor.