ATC rejects plea seeking Imran Khan's physical presence in GHQ attack case

Former prime minister Imran Khan, gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, March 17, 2023. — Reuters

RAWALPINDI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Friday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) plea seeking jailed party founder Imran Khan's physical presence in the General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah heard the case at ATC Rawalpindi, where Imran Khan was connected through video link after three attempts.

At 10:30am the court was informed he would appear at 11am, and he eventually joined at 11:25am.

The development comes two days after the Punjab government cancelled the jail trial of all May 9 cases, including the GHQ attack case, and withdrew its earlier notification.

As per the new notification, the former chairman will attend proceedings via video link, while the remaining accused will appear in person before the court.

This is a developing story and is being updated accordingly







