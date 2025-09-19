Global water cycle increasingly erratic, warns WMO report

Residents stand at the entrance of a house on a flooded road, due to the monsoon rains and rising water level of the Sutlej River, in Hakuwala in Kasur district of Punjab, August 24, 2025. — Reuters

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has warned that the global water cycle is becoming increasingly unstable, swinging between drought and floods with serious repercussions for societies and economies.

In its State of Global Water Resources 2024 report released Thursday, the agency said only one-third of river basins worldwide recorded “normal” conditions last year, while the rest faced either excess or deficit water flows — the sixth year in a row showing a clear imbalance.

The report also showed 2024 as a third consecutive year of widespread glacier loss, with 450 gigatonnes of ice vanishing in 2024 alone, contributing 1.2 millimetres to global sea level rise.

2024 wetter than average in Pakistan

While severe drought gripped the Amazon Basin, parts of South America, and southern Africa, the report noted that Pakistan experienced wetter-than-average conditions in 2024.

Map showing world river discharge conditions in 2024. — WMO

It added that river discharge in the Indus Basin swelled above normal levels, alongside other major systems such as the Danube, Ganges, and Godavari.

Pakistan, already vulnerable to climate-linked extremes, remains exposed to both flooding and water scarcity. The country experienced catastrophic floods in 2022, followed by irregular monsoon patterns, and continues to face challenges in managing water resources amid rapid glacier melt in the Himalayas.

Water resources under "growing pressure"

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said the world’s water resources are under “growing pressure,” with extremes becoming more damaging.

Annual glacier mass changes (in gigatonnes) from 1976 to 2024. — WMO

“Reliable, science-based information is more important than ever before because we cannot manage what we do not measure,” she stressed, urging greater investment in monitoring and data-sharing.

The report highlighted extensive flooding across West Africa, elevated river discharge in Central Europe and Asia, and persistent drought in key South American and African basins.

Selected high-impact events in 2024. — WMO

Nearly all monitored lakes recorded higher-than-normal summer surface temperatures, raising water quality concerns. Groundwater monitoring showed only 38% of wells at normal levels, with many suffering from depletion due to over-extraction.

With 3.6 billion people already facing water scarcity for at least a month each year — a figure projected to surpass 5 billion by 2050 — the WMO warned the world is far off-track from achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 on water and sanitation.

“The risks are escalating,” Saulo cautioned, pointing to the combination of El Niño-driven weather, record global heat in 2024, and accelerating glacier loss. “Without better data and collaboration, we risk flying blind.”