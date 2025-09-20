Karachi child abuse suspect confesses to crime before court

The representational image shows a child with both hands tied together. — Unsplash/File

The man accused of sexually assaulting numerous children in Karachi’s Qayyumabad area has confessed to his crimes, police said on Saturday.

The suspect was produced before the magistrate in Karachi (South), where his statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was formally recorded.

When asked by the magistrate if he knew where he was, the suspect replied: “Yes, I am in court and here to have my statement recorded.” Following the confession, the court sent the suspect to jail on judicial remand.

Police said a formal identification parade has been completed and statements of four victims have been recorded. So far, six separate cases have been registered against the suspect.

The arrest, made on earlier this month, had been announced by South Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mehroze Ali, who disclosed disturbing details of the man’s alleged offences. The SSP said that three cases had been lodged within a week following multiple complaints of assaults on children in Qayyumabad.

According to investigators, the suspect had been targeting children between the ages of five and 12 since 2016. He would lure them with small amounts of money, take them to a rented room or shop in the area, and sexually assault them.

Police had also recovered over 100 videos of the assaults from the suspect’s mobile phone, along with a USB device containing more footage. A diary with details of several victims was also found in his possession. Investigators said a young girl who managed to secretly take the USB device from the suspect’s room helped lead to his arrest.

The initial police report stated that the man originally arrived in Karachi from Abbottabad in 2011 and began selling juice from a cart in Qayyumabad in 2016 — the period when he allegedly began targeting children.

Officials confirmed that further investigation was under way to identify additional victims and examine the digital evidence collected from the suspect.