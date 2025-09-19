PM lands in London following landmark Saudi Arabia visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses United Nations meeting. — Reuters/File

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached London after completing his visit to Saudi Arabia, where Pakistan and the Kingdom finalised a milestone defence pact.

The PM will stay in London till Sunday. He is accompanied by his cabinet members, including Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

PM Shehbaz stayed in Geneva for two hours to meet Nawaz Sharif, the former premier who is in the Swiss capital for a medical checkup.

The premier briefed his elder brother on the deal signed between the two countries. The source said that the PM passed a special message of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the PML-N supremo.

On Saturday, the PM will address a large community gathering in London organised by the Overseas Pakistan Foundation and PML-N UK chapter, headed by Ahsan Dar.

There will be a celebratory event also at the same time to celebrate Pakistan-Saudi deal.