ISPR DG Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry speaks during an interview with a German magazine. — Screengrab via Geo News

Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said that what Pakistan has endured for years is not "insurgency," but outright terrorism, while assailing India for using Afghanistan as its "base of operations" for state-sponsored terrorism against Pakistan.

"The correct term is not insurgents, its terrorists. There is no insurgency in Pakistan. Whether its in Balochistan or KP. Its pure terrorism. We have no doubt in our minds that each terror incident that happens inside Pakistan, behind that is Indian support and abatement," Lt Gen Chaudhry said while speaking during an interview with a German news outlet on September 5.

With regards to the evidence of Indian-backed terrorism, Lt Gen Chaudhry recalled that at least six dossiers — from 2009 to 2023 — had been issued and provided by Pakistan to the international community reflecting Indian involvement in terrorism inside Pakistan.

Highlighting the country's ongoing efforts to root out the menace of terrorism, the ISPR chief said that the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have carried out as many as 47,900 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) across the country in the ongoing year where at least 1,016 terrorists were gunned down and there had beena total of and 762 martyrdoms — including nearly 300 civilians.

"If you see the quantum of efforts and this terrorism if it was only homegrown and home supported it would've been over way back. Just by the amount of threat against Pakistan, any sane mind can understand that this cannot go on without external, sustained support and a base of operations," he added.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.