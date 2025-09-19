Dar signals new defence accords could follow Pak-Saudi deal

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar speaks to reporters in London, United Kingdom, September 19, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday hinted that some countries were showing interest in building strategic defence agreements with Pakistan, following the country’s landmark pact with Saudi Arabia.

"It is premature to say something, but after this development, other countries have also expressed a desire for similar arrangements,” the deputy premier said while speaking to journalists in London. "But such things follow a due process. Even with Saudi Arabia, it took several months to finalise."

His statement came two days after Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, pledging to treat any aggression against one country as aggression against both.

The Pakistan-Saudi Arabia pact was signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's state visit to Riyadh on September 17, where he was received by Crown Prince and PM Mohammed bin Salman at Al-Yamamah Palace.

"This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieve security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression. The agreement states that any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both," a statement from the prime minister's office said.

Experts have described the agreement as a "historic and unprecedented development", which came days after Israel launched a strike against Qatar, targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, a move that sparked outrage among Muslim nations and world leaders alike.

Speaking to reporters today, Dar termed the defence agreement with Saudi Arabia a historic milestone, saying that there had always been informal beliefs among the government and the people of Pakistan regarding the security of Saudi Arabia, especially the protection of Haramain Sharifain, but this has become formal now after the signing of the pact.

Dar noted that both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were satisfied and happy with the agreement, adding that the Kingdom had consistently stood by Pakistan during difficult times.

“Saudi Arabia played a key role in supporting Pakistan following the international crisis and during the recent economic crisis,” he added.

'Doors not closed'

Speaking on Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath', Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said it is premature to speak of the possibility of other countries joining the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia security pact, but stressed that "the door has not been closed" on such a possibility.

He went on to say that any attack on either Pakistan or Saudi Arabia will be considered an attack on both countries, and the two nations will respond jointly.

“If either Pakistan or Saudi Arabia is attacked from anywhere, it will be considered an attack on both nations, and we will respond together,” Asif added.

Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar, speaking to reporters in London, said the agreement reflects the success of Pakistan’s recent foreign policy.

“For the past one and a half years, our foreign policy has been progressing successfully,” Tarar added.