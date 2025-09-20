Four Karachi DSPs under investigation over misconduct allegations

Sindh police personnel standing guard during patrol. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered an inquiry into serious misconduct allegations against four deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) in Karachi.

Deputy Inspector General Tanveer Alam Odho has been appointed to lead the investigation.

The officers named in the inquiry are Aurangzeb Khattak of Sohrab Goth, Asif Munir of Kalakot, Shabbir Ahmed of Kharadar, and Zafar Iqbal of Eidgah.

The officers face accusations including land grabbing, facilitating smuggling, links with the parking mafia, and extortion from street vendors and tea stalls.

Khattak has been accused of land grabbing and smuggling facilitation, while Munir allegedly extorted money from drug dealers and the parking mafia.

Ahmed is accused of collecting illegal payments from vendors and tea stalls, and Iqbal faces similar allegations alongside illegal parking operations.

IG Memon has directed the inquiry officer to submit his report by September 26.

Earlier this year, The News reported, in a major crackdown on corruption and misconduct within the police force, the Sindh IG suspended 50 police officers and personnel from various ranges across the province, including Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, and Mirpurkhas.

According to the suspension orders, the individuals include 14 Inspectors, three sub-inspectors, one assistant sub-inspector, as well as several head constables and constables.

All had been transferred to the Police Headquarters South Garden’s “B Company.” A formal notification in this regard had also been issued.

The suspended officials were reportedly accused of corruption and of patronising criminal elements.

Separately, Inspector Amir Rafiq, who was posted in the East Zone of Karachi, had also been suspended and transferred to the same headquarters.

A separate suspension notification was issued by DIG Establishment Naeem Shaikh.