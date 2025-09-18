AJK PM rejects action committee's Indian cipher allegations

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq speaks during an interview. — Screengrab via Geo News

Lashing out at the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq rejected "propaganda" regarding a cipher allegedly linked to India's diplomatic mission in Geneva, which recently surfaced on the dark web.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, the AJK premier clarified that the document in question, being circulated on national and social media, was not generated by his office but was a notification reportedly originating from "India's embassy in Geneva".

"It's being said that the prime minister brought this cipher. Let me clarify, it appeared on the dark web and was picked up by media, not fabricated by the AJK government," he said.

He added that if the document were false or fabricated, a denial or clarification should have come from India's Ministry of External Affairs.

"If anyone was to respond, it should have been the Indian government. But curiously, no reaction came from New Delhi. Instead, someone from the action committee claimed the document was created by the AJK premier," he asked.

The AJK premier further said his government is open to peaceful negotiations with the JKJAAC, but made it clear that no one would be allowed to challenge the writ of the state.

"We are ready for peaceful talks with Action Committee [JKJAAC]," said the AJK PM, adding that elements within JKAAC are involved in criminal activities and are trying to hijack the government's authority.

"They [JKJAAC] must abandon the path of violence and return to dialogue within constitutional limits," the PM added.

"They are using old clips to pollute the minds of the youth and mobilise crowds against the state. What do they hope to achieve by gathering mobs?" he asked.

"Nowhere in the world are demands accepted or laws made at gunpoint," he added.

Speaking on the broader regional context, Haq said that India was unsettled following the recent military operation Bunyanum Marsoos, which has strengthened internal security.

"India is now attempting to destabilise AJK through covert means," he warned.

On legislative matters, the premier asserted that the reserved seats in the AJK Legislative Assembly for Pakistan and overseas Kashmiris were constitutionally protected and could not be removed.