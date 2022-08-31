Meghan Markle's popularity likely to grow with Eminem diss track against Mariah Carey

The latest Archetypes podcast by Meghan – part of the Sussexes' multimillion-pound deal with Spotify – featured singer Mariah Carey.

Carey married Nick Cannon in 2008 and they finalized their divorce in 2016.

Mariah has been the chief reason behind a beef between Eminem and Nick Cannon.

Both have attacked each other in multiple diss tracks.

Eminem dated Mariah for around six months in 2001 and they ended things on bad terms, with Eminem blasting her ever since, including on diss track The Warning.

Eminem and Cannon's feud spans more than a decade. The issues between them largely stemmed from Cannon's relationship with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, who Em has dissed on multiple occasions.

It's been a while since Eminem targeted Nick but his fans started wondering whether Meghan Markle and Mariah Carey's conversation on the podcast is going to stay another war between them.

But the second episode of the podcast did not feature any conversation regarding Mariah's relationship with the Detroit rapper or the attacks she faced in form of diss tracks.

But some people still believe that Eminem would mention Mariah's interview with Meghan Markle in one of his future tracks.

Spotify recently premiered the long-awaited Meghan Markel's podcast Archetypes—a new series in which the Duchess of Sussex investigates the labels that try to hold women back and shares stories from inspiring women across generations who conquered tropes in their lives.

In the first episode, Serena Williams talked with Meghan about ambition, how they both juggle motherhood, and her evolution.