Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's ‘startlingly big’ Hollywood house

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left their royal life in UK behind for Hollywood, and as per a new interview with The Cut, live in a new kind of royalty in their ‘startlingly big’ mansion.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex famously stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and then relocated to the US, where they now reside in a £11million Montecito mansion.
Describing the house, Meghan’s interviewer Allison P. Davis wrote: “The Montecito house is the kind of big that startles you into remembering that unimaginable wealth is actually someone’s daily reality.”
Meghan herself dished out details about her ‘calm’ abode, telling Allison that Prince Harry and her fell ‘head over heels in love’ with the place when they first saw it, even though they ‘couldn’t afford’ it at the time.
However, soon after signing multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify, the royal couple moved into their dream house, that boasts nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a tennis court, a tea house and a separate guest house.
Meghan further gushed: “We did everything we could to get this house because you walk in and go … Joy. And exhale. And calm. It’s healing. You feel free.”
