No truth to Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk reconciliation rumours: Insider

Bradley Cooper and his ex-Irina Shayk have maintained a close bond of friendship for the sake of their daughter Lea De Seine and have not reconciled.



The rumours that the former lovebirds are back together were spread online after the Russian supermodel dropped pictures featuring her with Cooper from their recent vacation on Instagram.

However, a source told E! News that A Star Is Born actor and Shayk are not romantically involved, adding, "They are co-parenting and get along well for the sake of their daughter."

"They do things as a family and it's going well," the insider added.

Previously, another source told the outlet that Cooper and Shayk have maintained a healthy friendly relationship for their daughter.

The former flames, who dated for four years from 2015 to 2019, "communicate a lot and are good friends," the source said nine months after the pair called it quits.

"They have a good system in place for Lea and they take turns with her," the insider shared. "They also come together as a family and do things when they can."

As for their love lives, Shayk was last linked with Kanye West in June this year but it did not work out.

On the other hand, Cooper is said to be dating former aide to Hillary Clinton and ex-wife of disgraced politician Anthony Weiner, Huma Abedin.



