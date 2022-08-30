Netflix upcoming series 'Thai Cave Rescue': Trailer, Release date, cast, and more

Netflix's upcoming limited series Thai Cave Rescue unveiled its first official trailer. The six-episode series will release on Netflix worldwide on September 22, 2022.
The series was created by Michael Russell Gunn and Dana Ledoux Miller and directed by Thai filmmaker Baz Poonpiriya.
Thai Cave Rescue is a docu-drama based on the real-life incredible rescue operation of the Wild Boars boys soccer team player and their coach in 2018.
The trailer of the series captures the fear faced by the group when they were trapped in Tham Luang cave as the cave filled with water due to the heavy rainfall.
For those unversed, a large-scale massive international recovery rescue operation happened that garnered worldwide attention.
