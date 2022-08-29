DNA technology help find Woman's murderer after 34 years

Anna Kane, in an undated family photo.— CNN

A woman's murderer was finally traced via genetic genealogy 34 years after the crime was committed, reported CNN.

Anna Kane's daughter, 43-year-old Tamika Reyes, found her mother dead in a wooded area in Pennsylvania when she was only nine. After more than three decades, her mother's killer was traced, giving her some closure.

However, the man has already died of natural causes.

Years went by but Kane's murderer did not get caught leaving Reyes and her brothers in the dark.

After 15 months of Kane's death, a newspaper received a letter from a "concerned citizen" that the police suspected could be from the killer because of the details mentioned in it. The writer of the letter could not be traced.

Recently, a detective from the Pennsylvania State Police said he had identified the killer using genetic genealogy.

The DNA on the envelope from the saliva of whoever licked it matched what was found on Kane's body, law enforcement explained in a news conference.

While Reyes was relieved that she was being served justice, to her disappointment, the man who killed her mother, Scott Grim, died in 2018.

Investigators are trying to find more information on Grim. They are trying to establish the connection between him and the deceased.

Reportedly, Kane was working as a prostitute when she was killed. Police suspect Grim could have been a customer but are not sure.

While the police did not release the letter, they said that it included accurate details of how the body was disposed of and where.