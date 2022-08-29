VIDEO: What went wrong for Pakistan against India in Asia Cup 2022 match?

DUBAI: Pakistan on Sunday lost a crucial match against the arch-rivals India in the Asia Cup 2022, raising eyebrows about Babar Azam’s captaincy and planning in the all-important encounter.
Chasing a target of 148, Rohit Sharma-led side won the match in the last over by 5 wickets.
Speaking to Geo Pakistan, former cricketer Sikandar Bakht said that the Pakistani skipper lacked innovation in his approach and seemed to follow a scripted plan that failed to counter Indian strategy.
