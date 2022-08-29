VIDEO: What went wrong for Pakistan against India in Asia Cup 2022 match?

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman (L) leaves the field after being dismissed as Indian players celebrates during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Group A match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on August 28, 2022. -AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan on Sunday lost a crucial match against the arch-rivals India in the Asia Cup 2022, raising eyebrows about Babar Azam’s captaincy and planning in the all-important encounter.

Chasing a target of 148, Rohit Sharma-led side won the match in the last over by 5 wickets.

Speaking to Geo Pakistan, former cricketer Sikandar Bakht said that the Pakistani skipper lacked innovation in his approach and seemed to follow a scripted plan that failed to counter Indian strategy.

Watch detailed analysis on Pak vs Ind match here:







