Pak vs India: Waqar Younis slams Pakistan's batting in match against India

India´s Hardik Pandya (C) celebrates with teammate Virat Kohli after dismissing Pakistan´s Mohammad Rizwan during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Group A match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on August 28, 2022. — AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan's former fast bowler Waqar Younis has criticised Pakistan's batting line-up in its match against India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

The former pacer has lashed out at the team for poorly playing short balls.

"Pakistani batters are exposed badly against short balls. They really need to work on it," the former pacer said.

The former pacer added that Indian bowlers are taking control of the game smartly.

"They haven't given many chances to Pakistani batters," he said.



Pakistan began with a slow run rate and kept losing wickets at regular intervals against the short balls. Captain Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman were sent back in the power play while Iftikhar Ahmed lost his wicket in the 13th over.

Mohammad Rizwan and Khushdil Shah's wicket was also taken by Hardik Pandya, while Asif Ali's wicket went to Asif Ali in the 17th over.

Arshdeep Singh claimed Mohammad Nawaz's wicket, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan back to the pavilion.