Pak vs India: Fahad Mustafa lauds Shahnawaz Dahani for hitting sixes

Karachi: Taking to Twitter, Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa has lauded Pakistan cricket team's fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani for scoring 16 runs in six balls, helping Pakistan score 147.

The Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad actor was all praises for the pacer in his tweet: "Wah ray wah @ShahnawazDahani sindh jee shaan."

Dahani's batting benefitted Pakistan as he struck two sixes in a pressure situation before he was clean bowled by Arshdeep Singh.

In its first match against India in Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan set India to chase 148 runs.

The team started slow with poor performance against short balls. Dahani came at number 11 to help Pakistan score 147.