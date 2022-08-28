Affectees wade through flood water while journeying to relief camps in Balochistan. — AFP/Filepa

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday announced to donate gate earnings from the first T20I against England to the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund to support affectees of the ongoing flooding across Pakistan due to relentless rains.



In a statement released by the PCB, Chairman Ramiz Raja has urged fans and followers of cricket to participate in the initiative by purchasing tickets for the first match.

He requested the nation to turn up in big numbers to buy tickets once they are available for sale online next week, so that a substantial amount could be donated to the fund and support affectees of the catastrophe.

The match is scheduled to be played at Karachi's National Stadium on September 20.

"We at the PCB express our grief and sorrow for all those affected by the extreme monsoon rainfall and floods, which has resulted in havoc and devastation beyond imagination, killing over 1,000 and leaving around a million homeless," Raja said, adding that the PCB firmly stands with the victims and all those involved in the flood relief and rescue operations.

"We have decided to donate gate proceeds from the first T20I against England next month to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund," he said, encouraging spectators to show solidarity with those affected by the catastrophe.

The PCB further added that it has already sent trucks full of food, medicines, and other items to flood-hit areas.

"We will continue to support our nation and rescue operational teams in any way we can. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the people of Pakistan," the statement read.

England's tour to Pakistan

England will be touring Pakistan next month after 17 years. The teams are scheduled to play seven T20Is.

Karachi will stage matches on September 20, 22, 23 and 25, while Lahore will be the venue for the remaining three matches on September 28 and 30, as well as October 2.

Later, England will return in late November for three Tests, which will be played in Rawalpindi from December 1 to 5; in Multan from December 9 to 13; and in Karachi from December 17 to 21.