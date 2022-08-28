BTS to perform in Mexico soon upon special invite?

BTS is ready to give a free concert in Mexico as Mexican Minister expresses his love for the band

BTS is all set to pay a visit to Mexico to give a free concert as the Mexican Minister shows his love for the band.

In a recent video, Mexican Minister Marcelo Ebrard expressed his wish to invite BTS to Mexico.

He mentioned that he would love to take them out to eat churros at his favorite restaurant so they can explore the city too.

Christian Burgos, the popular Mexican in South Korea, can also be seen in the video with the minister.

“It would be good to invite them, wouldn’t it?” the Chancellor assured Christian Burgos.

Previously, the Mexican chancellor had uploaded a video on his TikTok where he referred to all the BTS fans in Mexico.

"A greeting to all those who are followers and fans of BTS, one of the most interesting bands today in pop based in Korea, rightly so. Best regards,” he said.

One fan also commented that BTS should be brought to Zócalo of the CDMX, a place that has hosted huge events of well-known celebrities like Paul McCartney and Justin Bieber, completely free of cost.

This comment became the most liked comment as fans went crazy with the suspicion that the K-Pop band might visit their country.

Some ARMYs have even promised to vote for him as their new president if he brings BTS to Mexico.

Watch the full video here:







