Wiz Khalifa concert interrupted after rumours of gunfire

Wiz Khalifa's concert was interrupted by rumors of gunfire on Friday outside Indianapolis.
The rumors caused fans to spill out of the exits in panic and the rapper was forced to prematurely end his set at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana.
According to reports, fans to the left of the stage started to run away toward the exits, causing many others in the large audience to panic.
Ruoff Music Center is an outdoor venue with a capacity of nearly 25,000 people, including lawn and ticketed seating.
Three concertgoers were moved to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
Police were unable to locate a weapon at the venue.
