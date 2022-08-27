'Shame!' Meghan Markle slammed by South Africans over podcast

Meghan Markle's South African fans are upset after she talked about her son Archie’s room catching fire during her visit to Cape Town.

The Duchess of Sussex recalled being left ‘shaken; when a heater in her son’s nursery started to smoke.

Soon after the podcast premiered on Spotify, South Africans took to social media to call out the Suits alum as they set up ‘#VoetsekMeghan’ – an offensive term meaning ‘go away’.

“South Africa... You're amazing - the #VoetsekMeghan tag is brilliant. She's single-handedly offending the world country by country! Shame really when most of her fanbase is in SA...oopsie!” one wrote.

“I don't care about the fire incident but the statement: coming to South Africa was the bravest thing she has done.

“Speaks volumes. As if she was coming to some apocalypse state or something. She should elaborate on what was brave about it, is it because is in Africa? #VoetsekMeghan,” read another post.