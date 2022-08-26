Shaheen Shah Afridi tells Virat Kohli about his PCL diagnosis

DUBAI: In a video shared by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Twitter, Indian batsman Virat Kohli and Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi were seen having a conversation.
During the chat with the Indian batter, Afridi was heard clearing speculation regarding his injury and informing Kohli that he is suffering from Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) injury.
The two met at the ICC Cricket Academy where Afridi revealed about his PCL diagnosis.
PCL injuries commonly occur with knee damage, including injuries to the nerves and blood vessels. These are usually a result of serious knee trauma and should be seen by a specialist promptly.
Recovery time can vary from person to person. If the injury is mild, it may only take about 10 days to heal. However, if somebody has had surgery to repair PCL, recovery could take about six to nine months.
It must be noted here that Afridi was advised four-six weeks of rest by PCB's medical team.
He will not only miss the upcoming T20 Asia Cup 2022 but also the home T20I series against England which is scheduled from September 20 to October 2 in Karachi and Lahore.
Shaheen is currently undergoing knee treatment in Dubai. He is staying with the national team who will participate in the upcoming T20 Asia Cup 2022.
