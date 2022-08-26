Monsoon almost at an end in Sindh: PMD

Latest satellite image provided by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

KARACHI: Residents of Sindh can breathe a sigh of relief as the monsoon season has almost ended after record rains triggered floods in several cities.

Director Sardar Sarfaraz of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that the current monsoon system has weakened and has almost ended in Sindh.

The weatherman said that light to moderate showers are expected in Jacobabad, Larkana, Qambar, Shahdad Kot and Sukkur and certain areas in the north east of Balochistan.



The PMD official added that monsoon season will persist till mid-September.

"A weather system may develop over the Arabian Sea between August 29-30 but it is not going to cause heavy rainfall."

Dr Sarfaraz said that weather pattern has changed across the world and the monsoon season has extended in Pakistan due to climate change.

“Monsoon systems now impact Balochistan, Afghanistan and even Saudi Arabia.”

He noted that the latest monsoon system in Karachi was very strong.

The incessant rains in Balochistan and Sindh have caused widespread destruction and killed hundreds.

According to a report by the National Disaster Management Authority, 32% of cotton cultivation area has been destroyed across the country. It added that Sindh’s 80% of coton crop has been destroyed while Balochistan’s crop was completely washed away.