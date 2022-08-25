Meghan Markle mocked for sharing Archie’s near-death experience

file footage





Meghan Markle is being mocked for sharing on her new Spotify podcast that her son Archie’s nursery once caught fire while she and Prince Harry were tied up in royal duties.

The Duchess of Sussex shared the horrific ordeal during the first episode of her new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which launched on Tuesday, August 22.

Meghan shared how Archie was saved by his Zimbabwean nanny while she and Prince Harry were in South Africa performing royal duties.

Commenting on the story, royal expert Angela Levin and TalkTV host Julia Hartley-Brewer mocked Meghan, saying: “Meghan had to go to work, after something that happened, that didn't actually affect her.”

“There was basically a fire, in a heater, in South Africa. I've been to South Africa quite a few times, what are you doing having a heater on anyway and a fire breaking out in a room that her son wasn't in and then outrageously she had to go and do another engagement,” she added.

Levin then added: “As an actress, Meghan would know the show has to go on. If she was a politician, she would have to go on, or if you had to go to a school meeting about another child, you'd have to go on.”

She further said: “We all have things where it might be ghastly, but you have to move on.”