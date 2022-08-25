BLACKPINK surpasses 2 million pre-orders with 'Born Pink'

BLACKPINK has made K-pop history with their upcoming album, Born Pink, after announcing that it has surpassed 2 million stock pre-orders.

This makes it the first album by any female artist ever to receive this achievement.

For those unversed, this album previously recorded 2 million pre-orders, within the first week of pre-sales.

The Pink Venom music video also broke the world record for a female artist in this category with about 90.4 million views, in 24 hours.

In the meantime, the group will be performing Pink Venom for the first time on U.S, television (MTV) Video Music Awards on August 28, 2022.