Meghan Markle's new makeup-free pictures go viral

Meghan Markle's new makeup-free pictures are surfacing on social media, attracting massive praise from fans.

In the viral photos, the Prince Harry's wife can be seen wearing little or no makeup. Sussex squad could not stop complementing the fresh-faced Duchess for her natural and true beauty.

Twitter account @luckyrevin shared the snaps on Twitter, and wrote: "New #PrincessMeghan sighting. How gorgeous does she look?!!! Shared by a girl #meghanmarkle was having a zoom call with. Possible Archetypes launch soon!!"

Another user, @fbm_warrior said: “Wow she looks amazing!!!!

“Her curls are gorgeous & she looks so young! I could have sworn this was from when she was a teenager!!”

The Duchess is usually spotted with straight or bouncy, blow dried hair and natural looking make up - but she looks even more natural in the new pictures.

Meghan Markle was seemingly taking part in a video call with an unknown person, who distributed the photos. She appears to be in her Montecito home where she enjoys life with her husband Prince Harry and two children, Archie and Lilibet.