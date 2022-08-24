Sarah Michelle Gellar on why she decides to take Hollywood sabbatical after Robin Williams death

Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Sarah Michelle Gellar shared that Hollywood icon Robin Williams’ death prompted the actress to take a hiatus from acting.



In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Sarah, who starred with Robin in The Crazy Ones between 2013 and 2014, elaborated on her temporary sabbatical from industry following her endearing co-star’s demise by suicide in 2014.

“I’ve been working my entire life,” said the Emmy Award winner.

She continued, “When I had kids, and it was right after Robin passed away, there was just so much going on in my life and I just said, ‘I need to take a break’.”

The Scooby Doo star revealed that she used to call the late actor “the father” she had “always dreamed of having” and “Uncle Robin” to her children. His sudden death made her realise that it’s time to “hit pause on my career and focus on family”.

“I need to be here for these early formative years of my kids’ life. I needed that break to be the parent that I wanted to be,” asserted All My Children alum.

However, Sarah had now finally decided to return to acting as she started missing it.

“I started to really miss it. But it's also finding the right opportunity, something that speaks to you that also speaks to your audience,” added the actress.

Meanwhile, Sarah will next be seen in an upcoming drama series Wolf Pack that will premiere later this year.