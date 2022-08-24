Meghan Markle admits she didn’t feel ‘sexy’ during pregnancy

Meghan Markle opened up about her pregnancy on the first episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes

Meghan Markle opened up about her pregnancy journey on the first episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, telling guest Serena Williams that she ‘waddled’ through the months when pregnant.

Talking about body image during pregnancy, the Duchess of Sussex and the tennis ace dished out details about how they felt while they were expecting their own child, with Serena saying that she ‘loved being pregnant’.

However, when recalling her own pregnancy journey, Meghan shared that unlike her friend, she didn’t feel very confident in herself.

“You (Serena) made pregnancy look so sexy,” Meghan told Serena of her fashion choices during her pregnancy with daughter Olympia.

She then added: “I just waddled around; I was just tired. I was so tired.”

Serena then replied, “I was the annoying one, you were under a lot of stress,” to which Meghan replied in the affirmative, saying: “It’s true.”