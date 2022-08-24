Pete Davidson was annoyed by Kim Kardashian obsessive 'weight loss regime'

Pete Davidson reportedly had enough of Kim Kardashian's obsession to control him, reveals insider.

Speaking to Heat Magazine in a chat, a source close to the ex-couple reveals the comedian as tired of the 41-year-old micro-managing him.

The source explains, “Pete went into this relationship with the best of intentions. He feels bad that Kim’s upset by his decision to end things, but also feels like he was left with no choice. It had reached the point where it was all people asked him about, like his career as a successful SNL comedian and actor had flown out of the window and all of a sudden he was Mr Kim Kardashian.”

The insider continues: “Kim’s controlling behaviour was key to Pete’s decision. Kim was constantly micro-managing him, even telling him what he was allowed to wear – she insisted he only be seen in brands that were affiliated with her family deals – and there were endless meetings and daily call sheets that made his head spin. On top of that, he had to keep up with her weight loss regime – get in shape, stay off the junk food and look the part of her future husband. By the time the Australia shoot came up, Pete was thrilled to be away from all Kim’s diet and exercise obsessing, but he still had to contend with her being on his case 24/7 about what he was up to.”

Kim and Pete dated for nine months before parting ways in mid 2022.