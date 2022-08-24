House of the Dragon's premiere episode leaves fans amazed

House of the Dragon's premiere episode has left fans aghast as Matt Smith is seen enjoying a raunchy tryst with his mistress Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) in the Game Of Thrones prequel.

The 39-year-old, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, left fans shock during a steamy scene in a brothel he has hired out for an orgy for the men on the King's Watch.

Daemon, who has become heir presumptive once again following the death of Viserys' son Baelon, makes a speech, with his loyal comrades awkwardly stopping during the acts to listen.

The controversial scenes sparked reactions from fans, who were quick to take to Twitter to comment on the star's role, with one saying: "I'll never forgive House of the Dragon for making me watch Matt Smith have...."

Another typed: 'We watched #HouseoftheDragon last night and it was great! But I did struggle watching Matt Smith doing the dirty.. never in my life did I expect to see one of my favourite DW guys in that kind of scene.'

One follower penned: 'Reluctantly giving House of the Dragon a go. I loved Matt Smith in Doctor Who so I could really do without seeing him in a dirty scene while dressed as a knock-off Legolas.'

Another wrote: 'I don't have high hopes for House of the Dragon, but I'm giving it a chance basically because I'm bored. I can't say I was particularly interested in seeing what Matt Smith having unsatisfying sex would look like though.'

One fan wrote: 'I had such a crush on Matt Smith up until his sex scene in House of the Dragon, while a second typed: 'I don’t know if I can hack watching Matt Smith bang every week in #HouseoftheDragon. Even with long blonde hair he is still Doctor Who.'