Ananya Panday says she found Vijay Deverakonda's 'Arjun Reddy' chivalrous

Ananya Panday claims that she and Vijay Deverakonda, who she co-stars with in the upcoming movie Liger, have divergent opinions on the controversial movie Arjun Reddy.

According to Hindustan Times, Ananya claimed that she didn't enjoy the film and thought Vijay's portrayal was chivalrous despite the fact that she didn't judge him for it.



Talking about Vijay's previous film Arjun Reddy in a promotional event for Liger, Ananya said, "I don’t judge Vijay for Arjun Reddy. We are actors and we don’t portray who we really are on screen. Our values and our viewpoints of the world don’t have to entirely match the characters we play on screen. Since the time I met him, he has been extremely chivalrous towards me so I didn’t really have that connection."

She further told about Vijay's views on her disapproval of the character, "In terms of the opinion that I had on the film, he has been very accepting of that. He is just that kind of a person, who likes to have debate and conversation going. I never felt that conflict in anyway."

Ananya and Vijay are currently busy promoting their upcoming action film, Liger, which marks Vijay's debut in Bollywood. The film is scheduled to release on August 25 in theatres.



