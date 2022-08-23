Victoria Beckham introduces plus-sizes clothing range for curvy women: Check out

Victoria Beckham has recently rolled out a new VB Body dress to her fashion line that includes plus sizes after being criticised for designing only for women as skinny as herself.



According to The New York Post, the new line entails 12 pieces for women sized between six and 18, and available in a range of colours.

“Designed in our signature compact knit, VB Body gently sculpts and flatters the figure,” wrote the fashion designer on Instagram last week.

She continued, “This season sees elevated takes on wear-everywhere pieces, including scallop detailing, a new square neckline and an open-back bodysuit.”

In a video, Model Shareefa J dazzled in an emerald green one-shoulder dress, a pink frock as well as a white crop-top and a matching skirt.

Social media fans and followers commended the former Spice Girl member over her new fashion range and showered their love in the comments section.



One user remarked, “It’s nice to actually see real and plus-sized women in VB clothes, instead of size zero women.”

Another chimed in and said, “Finally queen! You listened to our feedback and used curvaceous models for your campaign.”

“Finally, some nice designs for us curvy ladies,” added other follower.