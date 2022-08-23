Meghan Markle’s ‘signature pose’ to direct ‘attention to her face’

FileFootage

Meghan Markle knows how to direct onlooker’s attention to her face and the Duchess does that with the help of her signature pose.



A body language expert recently explained that the Suits alum is often seen touching her hair or moving her hand toward an earring.

Judi James told Express, “Meghan will often be seen touching her hair in public. But this earring touch is much more of a signature gesture which, with no real practical use, is more likely to suggest an emotional or spontaneous, habit response to the cameras.”

“The hand rarely even meets the earrings, making it both a truncated gesture,” the expert continued. “One purpose then is to act as a truncated barrier in public, something that might make her feel a little more comfortable that just standing with her arms to her side.”

“Most of the royals, including Harry, have body language traits that suggest a desire to create some form of body barrier in public and they are all truncated gestures,” James added.

“Harry pretends to be buttoning his jacket and Charles will mime the act of checking his cufflinks or watch,” the expert continued.