Priyanka Chopra grins as she plays with baby Malti Marie, ‘Love like no other’

Priyanka Chopra sent the internet into an emotional meltdown as she shared an adorable glimpse of her time with baby Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The Bajirao Mastani actor welcomed her first child, baby girl Malti, with her husband Nick Jonas in January via surrogacy,

Taking to her Instagram today, the White Tiger diva blessed the feed of her fans and followers as she shared new cute snaps with her baby girl.

Enjoying the weekend at Los Angeles home, PeeCee shared snaps with Malti while relaxing by the poolside.

As Priyanka did not reveal Malti’s face, she left fans in awe as the mother-daughter duo wore a matching outfit in the picture.

In the second close-up shot, the Baywatch starlet was seen smiling at Malti, who had her feet on the actor’s face.

In the photo, Malti was also seen wearing a black thread around her ankle. Sharing the snaps, the Quantico star penned a heartfelt caption, “Love like no other (red heart icon).”

The post garnered massive likes in no time. Fans and fellow stars including Parineeti Chopra, Preity Zinta, Anushka Sharma and Sonali Bendre showered love on the sweet pictures.