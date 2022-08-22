Pakistan's chances of directly qualifying for World Cup 2023 boost after Netherlands sweep

The Pakistani team celebrating after taking a wicket against the Netherlands in Rotterdam, on August 21, 2022. — PCB

Pakistan boosted their chances of directly qualifying for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 after clean sweeping the three-match Netherlands series on Sunday.

After six of the eight scheduled series of three ODIs each, third-placed Pakistan have 120 points with 12 wins, with the top three sides separated by five points.

Pakistan and Bangladesh are separated only by net run rate, while England leads the points table — bagging 125 points from the 18 matches they have played so far.

New Zealand also held their place after a nail-biting five-wicket win over West Indies. The victory gave the Kiwis 10 Cricket World Cup Super League points, helping the, maintain their fourth place and increase their points to 110.



Courtesy ICC

According to ICC, the result from the series decider in Barbados was not kind for West Indies though, who have now completed all 24 of their Super League matches and sit seventh on the current standings.

If West Indies want to remain in the tournament, then they will have to hope that other results go their way as only the top-eight teams on the points table will directly qualify for next year's 50-over World Cup — set to take place in India.

In case the West Indies do not finish among the top eight, they will have to earn their ticket for the tournament in the Qualifier in Zimbabwe, along with five associated teams.

India, however, have directly qualified for the tournament as they are the hosts.