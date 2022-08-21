Meghan, Harry's biographer takes aim at Kate and William

Prince Harry and Meghan's biographer Omid Scobie took an aim at Kate Middleton and Prince William over their ‘eyebrow-raising' move amid the cost of living crisis.

According to reports of OK!, co-author of Finding Freedom weighed in on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s decision to move to Berkshire.

The royal couple is all geared to bid farewell to Kensington Palace to get closer to the Queen. However, the royal biographer shed light on the huge amount of money which was recently spent on the extensive and expensive renovation of the palace.

He wrote in his Yahoo News column: "The Cambridge's time at KP [Kensington Palace] has come to an end after nine years. Later this month they will move to a new abode in Windsor, for a life "away from the goldfish bowl" in London."

"It's a decision that has raised a few eyebrows, particularly at a time when the country is dealing with a major cost of living crisis. Picking up a third home, especially when one of them cost the public so much to renovate, is hardly the norm for regular folk."