Jennifer Lopez gets good news amid wedding with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has received good news as she reached a new milestone after lavish wedding with Ben Affleck.



The celebrity couple tied the knot Saturday -- for the second time in just over a month -- in a lavish ceremony at the "Good Will Hunting" star´s estate.

The A-list lovebirds already wed in Las Vegas in mid-July, but made it official again, this time in front of friends and family at Affleck´s 87-acre (35-hectare) waterfront compound in the southeastern US state of Georgia.

Among the Hollywood types in attendance at the three-day affair were longtime Affleck pal Matt Damon and director Kevin Smith, People magazine reported.

This is the fourth marriage for Lopez and the second for Affleck.

Meanwhile, the On The Floor singer has reached 220 million followers on Instagram recently with over 3000 posts.



