BTS V carves own niche in history of social media: report

In a short time, BTS V has reached the highest number of Instagram followers among all BTS members.

The news was revealed on August 20, 2022, that in just eight months, BTS V has surpassed the 5o million followers mark on his personal Instagram.

BTS V had previously earned two Guinness World Records for being the fastest member to hit 1 and 10 million followers in December, according to ALLKPOP.

Now he has extended his record and reached 50 million followers on Instagram history.

'#TaehyungInstagram50M' and 'ICONIC THV 50MILLION' both have trended to number 1 and 2 worldwide on Twitter with fans celebrating the milestone.

BTS V also ranked the highest K-pop account on the 'Top 1000 Instagram Influencers' list made by HypeAuditor.



