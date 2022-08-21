Amber Heard’s true reason for hitting Johnny Depp leaked: ‘Barrier broke’

Un-redacted court documents from the defamation case against Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have just revealed the real reasons behind the actor getting physical with the Pirates star.

According to page 21 of the official transcript, Amber’s conversation with Depp is highlighted in red.

In it, she can be seen apologizing to Depp and explaining the real reason she hit him.

Unsealed Court Document from Defamation case

It reads, “I hit you. Yes. After I felt like that barrier was broken down. When my – when – when the door slammed on my foot, I went, ‘oh [expletive], it’s – in my head. I want, ‘oh [expletive], it’s going down’.”

“I reacted to the pain,” she added later into the recorded admission. “the [expletive] door caught me. And I thought he’s getting violent. I thought we were going there in my head. We’ve been there before. And I reacted.”

“last time, the last three fights all in Toronto, I didn’t react. And I felt [expletive] over, royally [expletive] over, because no one was in more pain than me for that entire week following. Because I heard everything that you just cannot imagine to somebody.”

In it, she could even be heard sneaking in a jibe against Depp who demanded time off from the relationship to ‘reassess’ and added, “And I didn’t react. I didn’t stoop to that level. I didn’t call you names. I didn’t tell you I didn’t love you. I didn’t [inaudible] I didn’t do any of the [expletive]. I didn’t say I was leaving.”