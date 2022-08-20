WATCH: Virat Kohli zooms through Mumbai streets on his scooter with wife Anushka Sharma

Indian actor Anushka Sharma (L) and former captain of India's cricket team Virat Kohli. — AFP/File

DELHI: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was seen zooming through the streets of Mumbai on his scooter with his actor wife Anushka Sharma on Saturday.

The right-hand batter and his wife were out and about on the streets with their helmets on. The celebrity couple swiftly drove through the streets, with paparazzi chasing them in a bid to film the duo.

As he rode his scooter on the streets on a rainy day, the former captain of the Indian cricket team is seen sporting an emerald-green shirt with black trousers and white sneakers, while his better-half Anushka is seated behind him wearing an all-black casual outfit with white joggers.

The PK actor also carries a white umbrella in her hand, owing to the city’s unpredictable rainy weather.



The couple has donned helmets to keep themselves from being identified; however, the paparazzi — also on bikes — incessantly followed the two.

Toward the end of the video, Indian actress Anushka Sharma seems visibly annoyed with multiple camerapersons, who continue to chase the cricketer and his wife.

The ‘private’ power couple

The power couple, even though relatively public about parts of their life, are often seen avoiding the paparazzi.

Earlier in January after their daughter Vamika’s images went viral on social media — in which the mother-daughter duo was spotted cheering for team India at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, the duo issued a statement requesting photographs of their daughter to be taken down, so that she can enjoy a normal childhood.

"Hi guys! We realise that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter," the couple wrote in separate Instagram stories.

Kohli’s comeback in Asia Cup 2022

The former Indian captain will be making a comeback to the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 Asia Cup 2022. Fans excitedly await his presence in the Pakistan vs India game which is slated to take place on August 28 in Dubai.

Sales of tickets for the match have skyrocketed with fans spending up to AED1,000 which makes it around Rs 58,804.