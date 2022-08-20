Marriyum Aurangzeb denies torture on Gill, slams propaganda

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday denied reports of torture on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill and called the party's claim regarding sexual abuse inflicted on Imran Khan's chief of staff.

“Propaganda has been rampant for the last three days without any investigation,” she said while speaking with the media.



The information minister further added that the videos on social media being spread in the name of Shahbaz Gill are “fake”.

“No torture has been inflicted,” she claimed, insisting that no one should be tortured.



Ensuring all those concerned regarding Gill’s treatment in custody, Aurangzeb said that an inquiry is being conducted on the matter and the interior ministry will provide all evidence.

Commenting on the video of Gill crying in pain that have been circulating on social media, the minister signaled at the PTI leader engaging in propaganda as soon as he spots a camera in sight.

During the press conference, Marriyum Aurangzeb played Gill’s video from his hospital room for the media.

The video was shot an hour before the minister did the press conference where he can be seen standing alright. He is also seen reading books and walking in eth room while chatting with a police officer



“Where is Gill’s oxygen mask now?” she asked, taking a jibe at those making claims of torture on Gill.

When talking about the reason behind Gill’s imprisonment, the minister said that Imran Khan produced the script and asked Gill to give the beeper.

“Gill gave the beeper on Khan’s orders. Each word uttered by Gill is on record,” she remarked, adding that the trial lodged against Gill is legal and investigations are underway with regards to the matter.

The information minister asserted that a crime has been committed and facts cannot be changed when talking about the seditious comments made by Gill before he was arrested.

“Evidence are being completed following court orders,” she informed the media.

The minister also spoke about another video doing rounds on social media, which has been allegedly linked to the claims of sexual abuse on Gill.

“The video on social media is of a sexual abuser from Chakwal,” she said and warned how disseminating a fake video falls under the offence of cybercrime.

“A storm of misbehavior on social media is underway,” she stated, criticising PTI of distorting reality and deems it as “story” changed by the party.

“Has anyone seen the actual videos of torture?” she questioned and added that the links of this story go back to Imran Khan.

“Imran Khan wants to divert from the actual reality,” she said, adding that the PTI chief has incited “corruption and chaos” in the society.