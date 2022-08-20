Pregnant Jorgie Porter confesses she’s proud to show off her changing body like Rihanna

Pregnant Jorgie Porter is taking inspiration from Rihanna.



The Hollyoaks star, 34 revealed she will be 'embracing her bare bump' like music sensation Rihanna, as she awaits the arrival of her first child.

Porter, who is expecting her first child with her fiancé Oliver Piotrowski, admitted she is proud to show off her changing body, nine months after she lost quadruplets in a devastating miscarriage.

Rihanna, who welcomed a son with boyfriend A$AP Rocky earlier this year, made became the talk of Tinseltown when she was pictured proudly flaunting her naked bump in an array of revealing looks.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: 'I love what Rihanna did — the bump was just out. In the past it was seen as a bit tacky but now it's all about embracing the bump.'



As it is nine months since they lost their babies, the actress revealed they are currently taking her pregnancy day by day.

Jorgie, who is in her second trimester, admitted they don't want to look too far ahead.

She said: 'I feel great. The trials and tribulations of pregnancy are insane but I'm feeling really good. I've been getting the flutters in my belly.'

It comes eight months after Jorgie lost quadruplets at 14 weeks in a devastating miscarriage.