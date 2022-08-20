SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, Dino break down plans for US activities

SEVENTEEN members Mingyu and Dino have just announced that they will not be a part of the band's music shows in the United States due to Covid-19.

On August 20, AllKPOP reported that SEVENTEEN’s agency Pledis Entertainment confirmed that Dino and Mingyu both are suffering from COVID-19.

The Agency said “Mingyu experienced a mildly sore throat on the early morning of August 19 and preemptively took a COVID-19 test and the test result returned as positive. Mingyu is currently under self-quarantine and administering self-treatment in Los Angeles.”

“There won't be any schedule modifications made to the concerts that are scheduled. However, 11 members will perform at the Houston show on Saturday, August 20, without Dino and Mingyu."

"And 12 members will perform at the Fort Worth show on Tuesday, August 23, also without Mingyu, in accordance with regional precautionary measures," pledis Entertainment statement.

The k-pop group is currently in Los Angles, United States (US) for the Be The Sun world tour.