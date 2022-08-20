Matt Damon reaches Georgia for Ben Affleck-JLo’s star-studded wedding: Photos

Matt Damon recently arrived in Georgia with his wife Luciana Barroso on Friday ahead of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding this weekend.



According to Page Six, the couple was flied by private jet and landed at an airfield near Affleck’s “sprawling estate” on Hampton Island – a place where the Armageddon actor will once again tie the knot with the musician.

In the photos, The Last Duel’s star could be seen wearing a chinos, a white T-shirt which he layered it with a black over-shirt.

In addition, Affleck’s longtime friend also wore a cap and aviator sunglasses to complete his casual look.

On the other hand, Damon’s better half rocked in all-white jumpsuit, stylish sunglasses and animal-print trainers.

For the unversed, The Martian actor and groom-to-be have been friends for 35 years and even “grew up together”.

Meanwhile, Damon reached hours after Affleck’s mother was rushed to a hospital after “falling from a dock on her son’s property”.