Will Meghan Markle confront the Queen over infamous Prince Philip funeral remark?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are asked to brace themselves up for an unusual meeting with the Queen in UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are preparing to touchdown Britain in September, will also align their schedules to visit the Queen.

However, royal expert Grant Harrold believes that meeting is destined to be 'awkward'.

He told OK! magazine: "Meghan will have read what The Queen allegedly said about her not going to Prince Philip's funeral.

"I don't see Meghan sitting down with her and asking if it's true.

"It's one of those awkward things that will hang in the air and never be discussed.

"It just won't be brought up."

He continued: "The Queen is such a diplomatic lady, she's not the type to bring it up.

"I think people forget that Prince Harry probably does speak to her so nothing will be a surprise.

"What will be interesting about this visit is that it will clarify exactly where the situation lies," notes the expert.

The statement comes after author Tom Bower passed comments on Meghan in his book 'Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors'.

The writer in one of the chapters of the book famously revealed that Queen took a sigh of relied when the Duchess did not attend Prince Philip's funeral in 2021.