Why Wendy Williams was removed from talk show: Producer speaks out

Wendy Williams’ removal from her talk show has reportedly taken fans by surprise and here is some insight into the real reason for the sacking.

For those unversed, Williams’ issues with her producers began at the same time as her health struggles, and radio silence as a result of both led to her getting removed.

In order to shed light on the decision, as well as the thought process behind ‘transforming’ the show, as well as socials into Sherri Shepherd’s, has been leaked by a producer.

A report by The Hollywood Reporter got the anonymous source from Debmar-Mercury talking.

They made the shocking revelation and admitted, that Williams “was never seriously considered” when the decision was made.

“To put her on as a guest or to do a video message from her would be a disservice to Wendy, who is so much bigger than that.”

Before concluding the anonymous source admitted that the outlet executives were in agreement that " [Williams] was not in a position to appear on TV/”

This revelation comes shortly after Debmar-Mercury Senior VP Marketing Adam Lewis issued a statement addressing the change and admitted, "We knew we really didn't want it to feel like an in-memoriam because she's very much alive,"

We weren't going to do this huge countdown with celebratory balloons because it didn't feel celebratory."