'Love, dad': Internet in tears after daughter finds late father's handwritten note

Woman finds dead fathers handwritten note for children.—Twitter

A woman who lost her father nine years ago on July 27 2012 found a note written by him in his beekeeping equipment.

Amy Clukey, a professor at the University of Louisville in the United States, posted an image of the handwritten note on Twitter, making the internet emotional.

Clukey was fishing through her father's belongings when she found the letter. The father had addressed his children encouraging them toward beekeeping.

The note read: "I hope this note is found by one of my children who is curious about beekeeping. Beekeeping is actually pretty easy and you can learn everything you need to know online."

"Bees make more products than just honey and as a hobby, it can be a source of extra income. So don't be afraid, have courage. Good luck."

In the end, he signed it off with, "Love Dad."

"He is missed," Clukey wrote in her post.

The post has garnered over 756,500 likes and over 40,000 retweets.

In the same thread, she published a picture where she can be seen sitting on a motorbike with her late father.

She said that she was not expecting the post to go viral but her father "would have appreciated it."

Her father, Rick Clukey, passed away after losing a battle with lung cancer at the age of 53. He had six children, and Amy was the eldest.