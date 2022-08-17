Prince Charles sounds off on Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ ahead of bombshell season

Prince Charles has reportedly finally reacted to his depiction in Netflix’s royal drama The Crown

Prince Charles has reportedly finally reacted to his depiction in Netflix’s royal drama The Crown, which is set to focus on the royal family’s most troubled decade, the 90s, in its new upcoming season.

As per Express UK, leader of the Scottish Labour Party, Anas Sarwar, recently claimed that the Prince of Wales referred to his characterisation in the hit show during a multi-faith event in Edinburgh.

According to Sarwar, Prince Charles claimed that the way he is shown in The Crown is ‘nowhere near’ his real personality or how he is in real life.

Daily Mail quoted Sarwar as saying: “There was a group of MSPs all standing and he came over and went, 'hello, nice to meet you all' and he went, 'I'm nowhere near how they portray me on Netflix'. I thought that was a really interesting way of how you describe yourself.”

In its four-season run, The Crown has depicted Charles’ birth, his life as a royal kid under his father’s watchful eye, and his troubled relationships with both Diana, and Camilla Shand.

The upcoming fifth season is set to follow the downfall of Prince Charles' marriage to Princess Diana, with actor Dominic West playing Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Imelda Staunton as the Queen, and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip.