More good news for Punjab school teachers

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas. Courtesy Murad Raas Twitter

LAHORE: A day after announcing the regularisation soon of 14,000 teachers in Punjab, provincial Education Minister Murad Raas has made another big announcement.

This time the minister shared news of the recruitment of educators to meet the shortage of teaching staff in public sector schools.

In a post on Twitter, Raas said that a summary of over 16,000 jobs for educators has been initiated, signed and moved forward.

“I thank Allah that He has given us the chance to create these opportunities for our youth,” wrote the education minister.

‘Good news’

Yesterday, Raas made a big announcement about the regularisation of teachers’ jobs in the education department.

Taking to Twitter, the provincial minister said that the first good news for Punjab's 14,000 teachers is that the file for their regularisation has been initiated, signed and moved forward.

“Promises made - Promises delivered,” Raas said, adding that more good news is coming soon InshAllah.

